Girls Basketball: Titans late rally falls short

Lewis Central girls basketball trailed by 15 points at halftime but went on a 20-6 run out of the break and took the lead with three minutes left in the game.

But, Adel DeSoto Minburn senior Claire Greenslade hit one of her six 3s to give ADM back the lead en route to a 47-42 victory at ADM. Greenslade finished with 18 points.

"I have to look at the whole game," L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said. "In the first half we were down 15. I wasn't quite sure how we were going to respond and I have to give the kids a lot of credit. They fought, clawed and scrapped all the way back.

"Actually took the lead and just played extremely well in the third quarter. They had a girl that was shooting 20% from the 3-point line. She made a couple really, really big ones late in the game that got them the lead and they were able to make some free throws down the stretch."

Senior Jordan Petersen led Lewis Central with nine points, freshman Brooke Larsen finished with eight and junior Gracie Hays and junior Kylee Brown added six a piece.

Lewis Central is now 11-7 on the season and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday night at home against Harlan.

Lewis Central (11-7) 7 9 20 6 -- 42

ADM (9-10) 13 18 6 10 -- 47