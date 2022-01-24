Girls Basketball: Titans lock down J-Hawks in win

Lewis Central girls basketball stifled Urbandale defensively in a 44-36 win on the road Monday night.

The Titans led 9-4 after the first quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 31-24 after three quarters.

"I thought we played really well again defensively," L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said. "We lost a couple of their shooters at times but for the most part our defense was pretty good.

"... I thought we did a pretty good job both offensively and defensively tonight. I thought we executed well offensively at times. Just a couple break downs here and there at times. But, a pretty good overall performance. We made our free throws down the stretch which helped kind of push things that way and put it away for us. I'm pretty happy with being able to come home with the win."

Freshman Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 17 points, junior Gracie Hays scored seven and Sydney Thien finished with six.

Lewis Central is now 7-4 on the season and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday night at home against Carroll Kuemper.