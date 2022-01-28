Girls Basketball: Titans pull away in second half

Lewis Central girls basketball trailed by two points after the first half after only scoring 15 points, but found its offense in the second half for a 48-32 win against Carroll Kuemper at home Friday night.

"My overall thoughts were we played pretty well defensively again and we couldn't throw the ball in the ocean in the first half," L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said. "We scored 15 points and really got good looks, the girls executed, did everything we asked them to do, we just couldn't get anything to fall. Sometimes that gets to be a mental thing too. You miss a couple that are wide open, and for whatever reason we just didn't score in the first half and had to battle back from behind."

This was also senior night for three seniors -- Sydney Casey, Ashlee McKenzie and Jordan Petersen.

Sophomore Lucy Scott led the Titans with 12 points, freshman Brooke Larsen scored 10, sophomore Anna Strohmeier finished with nine, junior Elise Thramer tallied eight, junior Kylee Brown scored five and junior Gracie Hays added four.

"That third quarter our girls came out and executed very well," Hanafan said. "Anna Strohmeier came in and hit some big shots for us in the third quarter, kind of got us kick started, made that separation for us. Kylee Brown had some big points for us inside and Elise Thramer came through with eight points which was huge."

Lewis Central is now 8-4 on the season and is in action next at 7:30 p.m. at home against Blair, Nebraska.

Kuemper (4-14) 12 5 4 11 -- 32

Lewis Central (8-4) 13 2 22 11 -- 48