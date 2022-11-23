GIRLS BASKETBALL: Titans, Saintes, Lynx open season with wins

Lewis Central 60, Underwood 39: Lewis Central rolled to an opening victory on Tuesday on the road after jumping out to a 30-20 lead by halftime and outscored Underwood 19-14 in the third quarter.

St. Albert 56, Tri-Center 28: St. Albert earned a victory on the road on Tuesday to open the season.

The Saintes led 15-6 after the first quarter, 35-15 at halftime, 47-21 after three quarters and outscored the Trojans 9-7 in the fourth.

Abraham Lincoln 66, Shenandoah 45: Abraham Lincoln jumped out to a 10 points lead in the first quarter and led 50-34 by the end of the third quarter on Tuesday at home.

Senior Emily Pomernackas scored 16 points, sophomore Hutson Rau added 15 and senior Jeena Carle tallied 12.

Pomernacks grabbed nine rebounds and freshman Addie Naughton added eight. Pomernackas and Naughton both dished out four assists.

Treynor 48, Harlan 44: Treynor outscored Harlan by one point in three quarters to open the season with a home victory on Tuesday.

Senior Clara Teigland scored 11 points, senior Kasey Langadded eight and freshman Nora Konz scored eight.

Junior Alexa Schwartz grabbed 10 rebounds, Konz snatched 10 and Teigland recorded eight. Teigland allso swiped four steals and Schwartz dished out six assists.

CAM 58, AHSTW 43: CAM jumped out to a 33-24 lead by halftime and never looked back in Tuesday's game in Avoca.

Delany Goshorn led the team with 20 points after shooting 7 of 26 from the field. She also grabbed seven rebounds, swiped two steals and dished out three assists.

Woodbine 67, AHSTW 53: AHSTW fell in its home opener on Monday after Woodbine outscored them 18-8 in the second quarter.

Junior Delaney Goshorn shot 6 of 13 from the field and went 4 of 4 from the pine to lead the Vikings with 18 points, senior Ellie Peterson added 11 and junior Ella Langer totaled 10.

Goshorn also hauled in nine rebound, swiped six steals and dished out fout=r assists.