Girls Basketball: Titans steam past Creston

Lewis Central girls basketball picked up a 54-40 win on Thursday at home against Creston after outscoring the Panthers 21-11 in the first quarter.

The Titans took a 39-19 lead into the break and led 41-31 after the third quarter. L.C. closed the game out by outscoring Creston 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

"Defense was really good for us," Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. "Lucy (Scott) shot the ball well and Brooke (Larsen) was really aggressive around the hoop. They have a couple nice post players that we had to contend with and for the most part we did a pretty good job against them."

Scott led the Titans with 21 points and Larsen added 15.

Lewis Central will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Omaha Skutt Catholic, weather permitting.