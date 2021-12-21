Girls basketball: Treynor strong first half leads to win

Treynor girls basketball held Riverside to three points in the first quarter on Tuesday at home in a 46-29 win to advance to 8-1 on the season.

The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first quarter and led 24-3 at halftime.

The Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 26-22 in the second half.

Felt we played decent defense the first half.

"We were working on a few things offensively and Riverside did a nice job taking them away," Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. "Going into the break at 9-1 is a good thing. Looking forward to working hard over break and preparing for our post Christmas season"

Clara Tiegland led Treynor with 15 points and Ella Tiarks added seven.

Despite the loss, Riverside head coach Mitch Rice said he was proud of his team's effort.

"The girls played very hard tonight," he said. "It is a great way to learn but also a tough one when you get thrown in the fire. We are very young and inexperienced, but we have grit and an attitude of how can we get better. I am super pumped with how our defense played. I really hope our second half offense tonight ignites the rest of our season. I'm very proud of our girls tonight."

Riverside was led in scoring by Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor who scored seven each. The Bulldogs drop to 3-5 with the loss.

Treynor is in action next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 at home against AHSTW. Riverside will play next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at home against Tri-Center.

