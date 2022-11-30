GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tuesday Scoreboard Saintes and Lady Vikes earn wins

St. Albert 55 Harlan 53- A key third quarter helped the Sainted fend off the Cyclones for their second win of the season and first Hawkeye 10 Conference win in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night.

After trailing by four a halftime, the Saintes outscored Harlan 17-9 in the third quarter and then held off the Cyclones to get the program’s first win over the Cyclones since February 2019.

Missy Evezic led the Saintes with 17 points and had seven blocks as well in the thrilling win.

Harlan (0-2) 16 12 9 16 – 53

St. Albert (2-0) 14 10 17 14 – 55

AHSTW 37 Riverside 25- The Lady Vikes beat the Bulldogs in Oakland to earn their first win of the season.

Ellie Peterson and Rylie Knop each scored nine points for the Lady Vikes. Lydia Erickson had the game-high 10 points to lead the Bulldog's scoring.

AHSTW (1-2) 10 8 6 13 – 37

Riverside (0-1) 13 3 4 5 – 25

Logan-Magnolia 51 Tri-Center 39- Class 2A No. 13 Logan-Magnolia held off Tri-Center in their home opener to improve to 2-0.

Macanna Guritz led Lo-Ma with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Marki Bertelsen scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Tri-Center will try to earn its first win again on Friday when they host Audubon at 6 p.m.

Tri-Center (0-2) 8 11 8 12 – 39

Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 16 11 14 10 – 51