Girls Basketball: Turnovers cost LC at Harlan

Lewis Central girls basketball led late against Harlan on Tuesday on the road, but a handful of turnovers allowed Harlan sophomore Hannah Sonderman to hit a 3 with 15 seconds left, leading to a 43-40 win for the Cyclones.

L.C. took a lead with 22 seconds left after sophomore Anna Strohmeier hit a shot from behind the arc of her own.

"At time we got good looks that just didn't go, but again the turnover bug hits us and it seems when it hits us, it's not one or two, it comes in threes, fours and fives," L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said. "You can't have that many trips down the court and turn the ball over at that juncture of the game."

Harlan led 18-10 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime before Lewis Central captured a 33-28 lead after three quarters. The Titans went on a 10-0 to close the third quarter.

"We just have to continue to get better," Hanafan said. "There are things we can work on. We have to find some other scorers. We have to find some kids that are going to put the ball in the hoop. A big part of us right now is limiting our turnovers in crunch time.

"... Defensively we played fine. We gave up 43 points. We have to find kids to put the ball in the hoop and we just have to take care of the ball."

Lewis Central's Lucy Scott led all players with 19 points. Harlan's Sonderman and Clair Schmitz scored 12 each.

Harlan is now 7-3 after the win, and Lewis Central drops to 5-5.

Lewis Central is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Clarinda.

Lewis Central (5-5) 10 9 14 7 -- 40

Harlan (7-3) 18 5 5 15 -- 43

LC: Gracie Hays 7, Strohmeier 3, Scott 19, Brooke Larsen 4, Elise Thramer 2, Kylee Brown 5. Harlan: Ava Monson 2, Schmitz 12, Raegen Wicks 7, Caitlyn Leinen 7, Erica Rust 3, Sonderman 12.