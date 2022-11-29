 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Underwood defeats Shenandoah in defensive battle

  • 0
Underwood Logo

Underwood Logo

Underwood girls basketball held Shenandoah under 10 points in three of the four quarters to win 38-31 at home on Monday. 

The Eagles limited the Fillies to 12 of 49 from the field and forced 15 turnovers. 

Underwood led 9-7 after the first quarter before Shenandoah tied the game at 16-16 before halftime. Shenandoah then took a 26-23 lead in the third quarter, but Underwood outscored Shenandoah 15-5 in the final quarter. 

Senior Aliyah Humphrey led the Eagles with 12 points and junior Kinsley Ferguson added 10. 

Junior Alizabeth Jacobsen grabbed 11 rebounds, Humphrey and senior Leah Hall dished out three assists each and Hall swiped five steals. 

Underwood is now 1-1 on the season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wondered how much money one wins at the FIFA World Cup?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert