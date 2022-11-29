GIRLS BASKETBALL: Underwood defeats Shenandoah in defensive battle

Underwood girls basketball held Shenandoah under 10 points in three of the four quarters to win 38-31 at home on Monday.

The Eagles limited the Fillies to 12 of 49 from the field and forced 15 turnovers.

Underwood led 9-7 after the first quarter before Shenandoah tied the game at 16-16 before halftime. Shenandoah then took a 26-23 lead in the third quarter, but Underwood outscored Shenandoah 15-5 in the final quarter.

Senior Aliyah Humphrey led the Eagles with 12 points and junior Kinsley Ferguson added 10.

Junior Alizabeth Jacobsen grabbed 11 rebounds, Humphrey and senior Leah Hall dished out three assists each and Hall swiped five steals.

Underwood is now 1-1 on the season.