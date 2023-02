Underwood fell behind early and the Eagles weren’t able to recover in a 50-45 loss to Pocahontas Area in Thursday night’s 2A-8 region final.

The Indians limited the Eagles offense in the first quarter and advanced to an eight-point lead, which was cut to seven at halftime.

In the second half, Underwood made a charge, but the effort fell short as they missed out on making the 2A State Tournament.

Underwood (19-5) 8;9;12;16 — 45

Pocahontas Area (20-4) 16;8;11;15 — 50