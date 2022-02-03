Girls Basketball: Underwood wins at MAC Shootout

Underwood girls basketball earned a win at the MAC Shootout on Thursday at the Mid-America Center, defeating Fremont-Mills 65-46.

The game was tied at 12-12 after the first quarter before the Eagles went on a run to take a 32-22 lead by halftime. Underwood led 47-35 after three quarters.

"We did a lot of great things tonight," Eagles head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. "Fremont-Mills shot the ball well. With that being said I was really proud of how we handled their runs and stayed the course with what we do. It’s a really great team win as we are finishing out the season."

Underwood senior Kendra Kuck led the team with 18 points, junior Leah hall scored 11 and junior Aliyah Humphrey finished with 11.

Underwood is now 17-2 on the season and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against Missouri Valley.

Underwood (17-2) 12 20 15 18 -- 65

Fremont-Mills (9-10) 12 10 13 11 -- 46