Girls Basketball: Whiting wins at Heartland

Heartland girls basketball fell to Whiting on Thursday at home, 46-17, after struggling to score in the first half.

The Warriors of Whiting led 8-3 after the first quarter, 22-5 at halftime and 32-12 after three quarter. Whiting finished the game on a 14-5 run.

Sophomore Vanessa Nava and junior Mady Jundt led the Eagles with seven points apiece. Nava also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds along with freshman Sudana Khol who grabbed 10 boards.

Heartland Christian drops to 1-10 with the loss and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln College View (Nebraska).