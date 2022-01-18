Girls Basketball: Wolverines stifle Jackets

Thomas Jefferson girls basketball fell 72-29 at Sioux City West on Tuesday on the road after the Wolverines pulled away in the third quarter.
Sioux City West trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and led 51-23 after three quarters.
“Lots of credit to West for putting pressure on us that we had a hard time handling,” Thomas Jefferson head coach Shelby Graves said. “We have been playing in a lot of physical and fast games and it’s getting to the time of the season where it’s starts to catch up to you. We have to put our heads down and keep working each night. Brandi Jarmon had a career high, Taryn Gant defensively had a great night, as well as Sydney Hosick doing a lot of the behind the scenes work.”
Jarmon led T.J. with nine points, Gant scored six, Grace Strong finished with five, Lexi Smith tallied four and Samara Alcaraz finished with three.
Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Sioux City East.