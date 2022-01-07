Girls Basketball: Yellow Jacket Gant hits game winner at buzzer

Thomas Jefferson sophomore Taryn Gant hit a last-second shot to give the Yellow Jackets a thrilling 36-35 overtime victory Friday night at Nebraska City, Nebraska.

The win is the first victory of the season for T.J., which is now 1-9 on the season.

"Total team effort from every jersey number tonight," head coach Shelby Graves said. "We had some girls step up big when we needed them."

Sophomore Grace Strong dished out the assist on the game winner in overtime.

Gant and Strong led the team with 12 points apiece, junior Samara Alcarez finished with seven, junior Malayna Steele tallied two and senior Lexi Smith finished with three.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Tri-Center.