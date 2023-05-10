Seniors Lanee Olsen and Landry Miller from Lewis Central and St. Albert both punched tickets to the 1A State Tournament, facing off in the Regional final at Atlantic on Wednesday, while Abraham Lincoln senior Jeena Carle fell just short in the 2A semifinals.

Regional 1A at Atlantic

Titans senior Lanee Olsen defeated Clarinda junior Emma Stogdill (6-0, 6-2) and Glenwood junior Cora Pestel (6-0, 6-2) to reach the semifinals, where she faced Audubon senior Audrey Jensen. Olsen punched her ticket to state with a 7-5, 6-2 win to advance to the 1A final.

On the other side of the bracket, St. Albert senior Landry Miller reached the semifinals with wins over Atlantic junior Genevieve McCall (6-1, 6-1) and Lewis Central junior Mallory Kjeldgaard (6-0, 6-1) before facing Clarinda sophomore Riley Northwehr for a spot in the state tournament. Miller won 6-4, 7-5 to qualify for state -- the first for the Saintes in 12 years (Catie Faust) -- and advance to the final against Olsen.

The LC senior earned a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win to come out on top in Atlantic.

In doubles, Lewis Central seniors Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel made a journey to the semifinals. In the first round, the Titans defeated St. Albert duo Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes (6-0, 6-3) and Atlantic seniors Rio Johnson and Keira Johnson (6-1, 6-0). But Clarinda seniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole earned a 6-4, 6-0 victory to advance to the final and punch their ticket to 1A state.

The Opheim sisters, Oasis and Lexi, were stunned as the No. 2 seed by Clarinda's Avery Walter and Brooke Brown in the first round (6-5, 6-2).

On the other side of the bracket, St. Albert juniors Georgie Bohnet and Lexi Narmi also reached the semifinals, defeating Harlan juniors Sydney Jones and Scarlett McGuinness (6-3, 6-2) and Kuemper Catholic sophomores Sophia Tidgren and Brooke Rohne (7-5, 7-5), but lost 6-2, 6-1 to Walter/Brown.

Regional 2A at Valley

Abraham Lincoln senior Jeena Carle received a first-round bye before defeating Emily Allen (Indianola) 6-2, 6-1. In the semifinals, Carle took on No. 2 seed Kira Smith (Ankeny), dropping 6-4, 6-1.

A city match took place in the first round of the doubles tournament, as Cara Ronk and Rylee Perrine took the first set (6-2) from Lydia Dix and Molly Romano, but the Lynx responded with 6-2 and 10-8 wins to advance to the quarterfinals. Dix/Romano fell 6-2, 6-1 to Indianola.

The other Yellow Jackets doubles team (Alyssa Koppold/Olivia VanSoelen) won their first round match 6-2, 6-3, but lost in the quarterfinals to Kolb/Scmitz from Ankeny.

Ella Boes/Kylie Hansen (AL) won their first round match 6-0, 7-5 over Askelsen/Dowler (Indianola), but lost 6-2, 6-4 to Shapiro/Keshwani (Valley) in the quarterfinals.

Tegan Tindal (AL) won her opening singles match 6-3, 7-5 over Heather Leek (DML) but lost in a sweep to No. 1 Claire Gu from Valley in the quarterfinals.

Yellow Jackets Mylee Minturn and Alexis Poole both lost their first matches.