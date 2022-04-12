GIRLS GOLF: Abraham Lincoln golfs at Sioux City

Abraham Lincoln girls golf competed at a triangular in Sioux City on Tuesday morning against Sioux City North and Sioux City West.

The Lynx shot a combined 283 to place third, West shot a 225 to take second and North won the tri with a 188.

Sioux City North's Avery Beller was the medalist with a score of 39 and West's Brianna DelaGarza was the runner-up after shooting a 46.

Teaganna Mailey led A.L. with a 62, Myah Wright shot a 70, Addy Schmidt scored a 71, Kylie Gardner totaled 80, Tina Smelser shot an 84 and Jocelyn Miller scored 87.

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at a tournament in Shenandoah.