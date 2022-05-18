 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: AL, TJ, LC end season at Regionals

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central girls golf ended their seasons on Wednesday at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.

Lewis Central placed eighth as a team with a score of 486, Abraham Lincoln came in ninth with a 542 and Thomas Jefferson only brought one golfer and didn't post a team score.

Lewis Central's Izzy Livingston led all local golfers with a score of 109 to place 29th overall, Sydney Thein shot a 119, Madison Tingley totaled a 124, Zoey Dittmer scored 134 and Kendall Robbins carded a 144.

Jayden Hargrave led Abraham Lincoln with a score of 117, Lauren Hansen shot a 125, Samantha Richard scored 133 and Lily Knau tallied a 167.

Thomas Jefferson's Chrisha Ross shot a 113.

