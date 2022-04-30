GIRLS GOLF: Brink leads Bulldogs past Lady Reds

Riverside sophomore Addison Brink shot a 49 at home on Friday in a dual against Missouri Valley to lead the Bulldogs to a 227-243 victory. Her 49 was enough to finish as the medalist.

She defeated Missouri Valley junior Ava Hilts by one stroke.

Riverside senior McKenna Sick shot a 52, junior Kia Meek carded a 55, sophomore Autumn Bennett totaled a 71, freshman Molly Jacobs finished with a 74 and freshman Akia Turney tallied an 80.

Missouri Valley sophomore Henley Arbaugh shot a 55, freshman Nikayla Fichter tallied a 69, freshman Paige Russmann totaled a 69, freshman Addy Vogal carded a 70 and freshman Madison Lustgraaf finished with a 72.

Riverside is now 2-3 in duals this season and will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in a home meet against Audubon.

With the win, Riverside sits in fourth place in the Western Iowa Conference at 3-2. Audubon leads the conference with a perfect 4-0 record against conference opponents.

Riverside has won its last three duals and placed first at a tournament on Tuesday after opening the season with two losses. Riverside will also be in action on Wednesday at the Western Iowa Conference Girls Meet at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic.

With the loss, Missouri Valley drops to 1-6 on the season and 1-5 in Western Iowa Conference play.