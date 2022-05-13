 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Brink qualifies for regional final

Riverside sophomore Addison Brink qualified for the regional golf championship on Friday after placing fourth at the Class 1A Region 2C regional meet in Boyer Valley. 

Brink shot a 97, two strokes behind the champion, Maci Miller, from Boyer Valley. 

Friday's meet marked the end of the season for the rest of the Bulldogs. Riverside finished in fifth place as a team with a score of 473. 

Akron Westfield won the meet with a score of 422. 

McKenna Sick shot a 116 to place 20th, Kia Meek carded a 128 to finish in 28th, Autumn Bennett totaled a 132 to place 30th, Akia Turney finished with a 161 to place 31st and Molly Jacobs shot a 179 to take 32nd.

Brink will compete for a spot at state on Wednesday at the region 2 final in Anita. 

