GIRLS GOLF: Cardinals soar to state

Treynor girls golf is headed to the state tournament for the second year in a row after placing second in the Class 2A Region 3 meet in Atlantic on Wednesday.

The Cardinals shot a 385 as a team, three strokes behind the leader Roland-Story. Treynor was 27 strokes ahead of MVAOCOU who placed third as a team.

"This was really cool," Treynor head coach Tara Wilkie said. "It was a good day today. We've had this goal all year. When we started the season we knew we wanted to get back to state after last year. Goal accomplished, so it's a good day."

Junior Brooklynn Currin finished as the runner-up with a score of 86, three strokes behind the medalist, Roland-Story's Makenna Carlson.

"She's had a solid year and she keeps performing well," Wilkie said. "Especially in our 18-hole tournaments, she really turns it on when she has all 18 to play in a day. She did a good job today. She was aggressive off the tee box. I kind of gave her the green light today."

Senior Madeline Lewis shot a 90, senior Keely Smith totaled 104, senior Andralynne Pittmann scored 105, junior Grace Alff carded 126 and senior Grace Abbott finished with 129.

"It was a total team effort today," Wilkie said. "Girls one through six were great today."

Treynor qualified for state last year and finished ninth as a team. Currin tied for 17th individually.

This will be the eighth trip to state in school history, all of which have come since 2009. It is the fifth appearance since 2015.

The state tournament will take place on May 26-27 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

"We are going to try to capitalize on (our state experience from last year) as much as we can," Wilkie said. "There's no set goals for place or anything like that, but we do want to improve our scoring from last year and the girls now understand it's a tough two days.

".. I have four great seniors on this varsity squad. They've been in these situations before and they're very, very great about staying calm, staying collected and going out there and doing their best shot, just one shot at a time."