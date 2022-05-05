GIRLS GOLF: Cards win conference crown

Treynor girls golf finished with all four scoring golfers in the top 10 of the Western Iowa Conference Tournament standings on Wednesday at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic to take the WIC title.

Logan-Magnolia finished in second with a team score of 420, IKM-Manning shot a 427 to take, Audubon scored a 446 to take fourth, Riverside came in fifth with a 493, Tri-Center took sixth with a score of 496, Underwood placed seventh with a 499 and Missouri Valley placed eighth with a 510.

IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers topped the individual leaderboard with a score of 88.

Treynor junior Brooklyn Currin shot a 90 to finish runner-up, senior Madeline Lewis shot a 100 to finish sixth, senior Keely Smith shot a 105 to take ninth, senior Andralynne Pittmann finished with a 105 for 10th, junior Grace Alff shot a 122 to place 27th and senior Grace Abbott scored a 133 to take 43th.

Riverside sophomore Addison Brink shot a 98 to take fifth, senior McKenna Sick scored 108 to finish 12th, junior Kia Meek scored 141 to earn 35th, freshman Akia Turney carded a 146 to place 38th and sophomore Autumn Bennett scored 169 to place 43rd.

Underwood junior Lydia Bracket shot a 117 to place 21st, freshman Mary Stephens scored a 122 to finish 26th, senior Sierra Fox scored a 128 to place 30th, freshman Ameila Lorenzen scored a 132 for 33rd and freshman Bailynn Brecher scored a 143 to place 36th.

Tri-Center junior Lilly Thomas shot a 117 to place 23rd, senior Morgan Lockman scored a 120 to place 24th, sophomore Natalie Audemore tallied a 128 to place 31st, senior Lydia Assmann carded a 131 to place 32nd, junior Kim Carlson scored a 144 to place 37th and senior Maddie Wood finished with a 154 to take 41st.