GIRLS GOLF: Currin leads Cards to victory

Treynor junior Brooklynn Currin led the Cardinals girls golf team to a victory at the Lewis Central Invite on Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course, shooting 90 over 18 holes to finish as the medalist.

Treynor shot a 384 as a team to place first, Sidney shot a 399 to take second, Glenwood totaled a 432 to place third and Lewis Central finished with a 513 to earn fourth.

"I'm really proud of the team today," Treynor head coach Tara Wilkie said. "The fog this morning caused some commotion in us getting to the course on time, but our Treynor parents stepped up to get the girls here safely."

This was the first time this season that Treynor played 18 holes.

"Today was more about settling into competition mode," Wilkie said. "Our No. 3, Keely Smith, really shines in 18 holes. She does such a good job moving into her next shot and her scores really reflect that.

"We knew Sidney and Glenwood have girls that can score consistently, so our team’s emphasis was to try to always focus on the one shot right in front of us at any given time. We battle the ourselves, the elements, the course and our competition each tournament, so very proud of all of the girls for focusing today."

Wilke was especially proud of Currin.

"Brooklynn is a beautiful player," she said. "She trains with Ryan Norman at Fox Run in the off season, so I think she felt comfortable here and really had confidence because of the comfort level here. Brooklynn’s tee shots and putting were excellent today, and I think she’ll be able to break into the 70s very soon."

Thomas Jefferson also competed at the meet, but only brought two golfers and didn't post a team score.

Lewis' teammate senior Maddie Lewis shot a 90 to place third, senior Keely Smith carded a 96 to finish fifth, senior Andi Pittmann shot a 115, junior Grace Alff finished with a 126 and senior Grace Abbott shot a 131.

Glenwood sophomore Faith Weber shot a 90 to place third overall, sophomore Avery Joyce finished with a 108, senior Sarra Leath shot a 112, sophomore Kate Plambeck finished with a 122, sophomore Jordin Acosta tallied a 128 and senior Alyssa Fauble totaled a 139.

Thomas Jefferson senior Chrisha Doss placed seventh overall with a score of 103 and sophomore Makenzie Sivard shot a 153.

"I was proud of how both of them played," T.J. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "I thought they both played pretty well. ... I was glad to see (Chrisha win a medal) and Makenzie this was only her third meet so I thought that was pretty good, considering she's still learning."

Lewis Central sophomore Izzie Livingston finished with a 123, sophomore Sydney Thien carded a 123, junior Maddie Tingly finished with a 123, freshman Ava Gillett finished with a 144, sophomore Zoey Dittmer shot a 147 and freshman Kendall Robbins totaled a 153.

Lewis Central is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Harlan, Thomas Jefferson plays next at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs in a triangular against LeMars and Sioux City North, Treynor's next competition is at 4 p.m. on Friday at home against Riverside and Glenwood will be on the course next at 3:30 p.m. on Monday in a triangular at Fox Run Golf Course against Lewis Central and St. Albert.