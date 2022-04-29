GIRLS GOLF: ﻿Glenwood defeats Abraham Lincoln, area wrap

Glenwood girls golf defeated Abraham Lincoln 243-261 on Friday in Council Bluffs to go 3-0 in competitions this week.

Abraham Lincoln's Lauren Hansen led all golfers with a score of 55, Sam Richard shot a 59, Jayden Hargrave tallied a 71, Teagann Mailey shot a 76, Lily Kanu finished with a 79 and Claire Schoenning shot an 83.

Glenwood's Katy Playback shot 56 to finish runner-up, Avery Joyce totaled 56, Sarra Leath finished with a 59, Presley Turner tallied a 72 and Emily Walters scored an 81.

LC competes in quad

Lewis Central girls golf competed in a quad at Atlantic on Thursday.

Shenandoah won the quad with a team score of 206, Atlantic took second with 207, Red Oak came in third with 211 and Lewis Central took fourth with 255.

Red Oak's Brynn Knaus shot a 47 to finish as the medalist and Atlantic's Abby Smith shot a 48 to take runner-up.

Lewis Central's Izzie Livingston led the Titans with a 59, Sydney Thein shot a 60, Ava Gillett tallied a 67, Zoey Dittmer carded a 69 and Kendall Robbins finished with a 78.

Cards soar past Trojans

Treynor won a road dual against Tri-Center, 176-242, on Thursday on the road after finishing with the top four golfers.

Maddie Lewis shot a 41 to earn the medalist spot, Keely Smith carded a 42 to finish runner-up, Brooklynn Currin tallied a 43, Andi Pittmann shot a 50, Grace Abbott totaled a 57 and Mia Harter scored a 66.

Tri-Center's Natalie Ausdomore shot a 56, Morgan Lockman tallied a 61, Lilly Carlson carded a 61, Kyla Corrin finished with a 64, Kim Carlson totaled a 65 and Lydia Assmann shot a 67.

Underwood defeats Missouri Valley

Underwood defeated Missouri Valley on the road on Thursday, 238-248.

Mary Stephens led the Eagles with a score of 51 to finish runner-up, Sierra Fox shot a 62, Lydia Bracker totaled a 62, Amelia Lorenzen finished with a 63 and Kailynn Brecker totaled a 69.

Missouri Valley's Henley Arbaugh shot a 50 to finish as the medalist.