GIRLS GOLF RECAP

GIRLS GOLF: ﻿Glenwood defeats Abraham Lincoln, area wrap

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Glenwood girls golf defeated Abraham Lincoln 243-261 on Friday in Council Bluffs to go 3-0 in competitions this week. 

Abraham Lincoln's Lauren Hansen led all golfers with a score of 55, Sam Richard shot a 59, Jayden Hargrave tallied a 71, Teagann Mailey shot a 76, Lily Kanu finished with a 79 and Claire Schoenning shot an 83. 

Glenwood's Katy Playback shot 56 to finish runner-up, Avery Joyce totaled 56, Sarra Leath finished with a 59, Presley Turner tallied a 72 and Emily Walters scored an 81. 

LC competes in quad 

Lewis Central girls golf competed in a quad at Atlantic on Thursday. 

Shenandoah won the quad with a team score of 206, Atlantic took second with 207, Red Oak came in third with 211 and Lewis Central took fourth with 255. 

Red Oak's Brynn Knaus shot a 47 to finish as the medalist and Atlantic's Abby Smith shot a 48 to take runner-up. 

Lewis Central's Izzie Livingston led the Titans with a 59, Sydney Thein shot a 60, Ava Gillett tallied a 67, Zoey Dittmer carded a 69 and Kendall Robbins finished with a 78. 

Cards soar past Trojans 

Treynor won a road dual against Tri-Center, 176-242, on Thursday on the road after finishing with the top four golfers. 

Maddie Lewis shot a 41 to earn the medalist spot, Keely Smith carded a 42 to finish runner-up, Brooklynn Currin tallied a 43, Andi Pittmann shot a 50, Grace Abbott totaled a 57 and Mia Harter scored a 66. 

Tri-Center's Natalie Ausdomore shot a 56, Morgan Lockman tallied a 61, Lilly Carlson carded a 61, Kyla Corrin finished with a 64, Kim Carlson totaled a 65 and Lydia Assmann shot a 67. 

Underwood defeats Missouri Valley

Underwood defeated Missouri Valley on the road on Thursday, 238-248. 

Mary Stephens led the Eagles with a score of 51 to finish runner-up, Sierra Fox shot a 62, Lydia Bracker totaled a 62, Amelia Lorenzen finished with a 63 and Kailynn Brecker totaled a 69. 

Missouri Valley's Henley Arbaugh shot a 50 to finish as the medalist. 

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 St. Albert on Monday in Council Bluffs after senior Marissa Ring netted a hat trick.

Area athletes qualify for state

Ten athletes and 13 relays from the Nonpareil area qualified for the Drake Relays which will take place on Thursday through Sunday in Des Moin…

