GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Hansen wins medal in city dual

Abraham Lincoln senior Lauren Hansen finished as the medalist in Monday's golf dual against Thomas Jefferson at Dodge Riverside golf course after shooting a 47.

A.L. recorded a team score of 220 and T.J. only had two golfers and didn't record a team score.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Reagan Haats shot a 49, sophomore Samantha Richard scored 62, sophomore Jayden Hargrave carded a 62, freshman Teagann Mailey finished with a 74 and sophomore Lily Knau tallied a 78.

Thomas Jefferson senior Chrisha Doss led the Yellow Jackets with a score of 50 and her teammate sophomore Makenzie Sivard finished with a 70.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will both be in action next Wednesday at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament in Marshalltown.

