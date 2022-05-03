GIRLS GOLF: IGHSAU announce golf regional sites and assignments

Girls golf teams now know who they'll have to play in the postseason when the IGHSAU announced regional golf assignments on Tuesday.

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central will all compete in the Class 4A Region 3 tournament at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown on May 18. The other teams in that region are Cedar Rapids Prairie, Des Moines East, West Des Moines Dowling Catholic, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Marshalltown and Urbandale.

Tri-Center will host the Class 1A Region 2A first-round regional meet on May 13, which also features St. Albert. The other teams in that tournament are Malvern East Mills, Tabor Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Onawa West Monona and Sloan Westwood.

AHSTW and Riverside will be in the Class 1A Region 2C tournament in Boyer Valley on May 13 against Akron-Westfield, Dunlap Boyer Valley, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, Correctionville River Valley, Woodbine and Moville Woodbury Central.

Qualifiers from those two tournaments will play at the regional final meet on May 18 at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.

Treynor and Underwood will compete in the Class 2A Region 3B tournament on May 13 for the first-round regional in Williamsburg against Albia, Centerville, Bloomfield Davis County, Le Grand East Marshall, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Prairie City-Monroe and State Center West Marshall.

Qualifiers from that tournament will compete at Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic for the Regional Final meet on May 18 in a meet hosted by Treynor.

Glenwood will compete in the Class 3A Region 1 tournament on May 18 in Denison-Schleswig against Atlantic, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Humboldt, LeMars, Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Spence and Storm Lake.

The state tournaments will be on May 26-27. Class 1A will be at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, Class 2A will be at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Class 3A will be at River Valley Golf Course in Adel and Class 4A will be at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.