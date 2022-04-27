 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF RECAP

GIRLS GOLF: Joyce leads Rams to victory, girls golf recap

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Glenwood sophomore Avery Joyce led the Rams girls golf team to a two-stroke victory over Shenandoah at home on Tuesday, shooting a 46 to finish as the medalist. 

Glenwood won 207-209. 

Sophomore Faith Weber shot a 51, senior Sarra Leath carded a 54, senior Alyssa Fauble totaled a 56, senior Presley Turner tallied a 61 and sophomore Jordin Acosta finished with a 66. 

Shenandoah's Morgan McGargill was the runner up with a score of 51. 

Stephens takes medal at Griswold 

Underwood freshman Mary Stephens shot a 49 at Griswold on Tuesday to finish as the medalist. The Eagles shot a 235 and Griswold did not post a team score. 

Junior Lydia Baker shot a 59, senior Sierra Fox scored 61, freshman Kailynn Brecher shot a 66 and freshman Ameila Lorenzen tallied a 69. 

Griswold's Joanna Reynolds finished runner up with a 54. 

Riverside sneaks by East Union in quad

Riverside battled with East Union during a quad in Anita on Tuesday, but sophomore Addison Brink shot a 50 to lead the Bulldogs to a victory. 

Riverside placed first with 235, East Union shot a 236 for second and Lenox scored a 254 for third. Anita CAM didn't post a team score. 

Senior McKenna Sick shot a 54, junior Kia Meek totaled a 61 and sophomore Autumn Bennett tallied a 70. 

CAM's Reese Snyder finished as the medalist with a 44 and her teammate Mady McKee shot a 50 to finish runner-up. 

Trojans fall to Wheelers 

Tri-Center fell to Audubon 209-220 at home on Tuesday. 

Tri-Center sophomore Natalie Ausdemore led the Trojans with a 52,  junior Lilly Thomas carded a 54, senior Morgan Lockman shot a 56, senior Lydia Assman finished with a 58 and junior Kim Carlson shot a 62. 

Audubon's Kali Irlmeier was the medalist with a score of 50 and her teammate Sienna Albertsen was runner-up with a score of 52. 

