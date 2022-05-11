GIRLS GOLF: Lynx, Jackets tee off at MRC

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson girls golf competed in the Missouri River Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Floyd Golf Course in Sioux City.

Abraham Lincoln came in seventh at a team with a combined score of 472 and Thomas Jefferson did not post a team score after only bringing two golfers.

T.J.'s Chrisha Doss led all city players with a score of 91 to place 12th overall and her teammate Makenzie Sivard shot a 163.

Lauren Hansen led the Lynx with a score of 95 to place 16th, Sam Richard totaled a 108, Lily Knau finished with a 130, Teegann Mailey carded a 139 and Claire Schoening scored 160.

Sioux City Heelan brought home the championship with a team score of 343, 16 strokes better than runner-up Sioux City East.

Heelan's Anna Fenton finished as the medalist with a score of 73 and Le Mars' Dani Hurt was runner-up with a 78.