GIRLS GOLF: Rams earn win, LC opens season

Lewis Central and Glenwood girls golf were both in action on Tuesday with the L.C. Titans opening their season in a triangular in Dension and the Rams hosting Red Oak.
Lewis Central girls golf opened their season with a triangular in Denison. The Titans finished third with 303 points.
Denison-Schleswig won the tri with a score of 227, and Storm Lake placed second with 274.
Denison-Schleswig's Tessa Petersen was the medalist with a score of 52, and her teammate Lizzy Ayala was runner-up with a 55.
Maddie Tinley led the Titans with a 64, Ava Gillett and Izzie Livingstone both shot 78, Sydney Thein totaled an 83, and Kendall Robbins carded a 91.
Lewis Central will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, at home, against Clarinda.
Glenwood defeated Red Oak 210-226 after Faith Weber led all players with a score of 48, two strokes better than Red Oak's Brynn Knaus, who was the runner up.
Glenwood's Avery Joyce finished with 51, Sarra Leath scored 53, Katy Plambeck carded a 58, Jordin Acosta totaled a 63, and Alyssa Fauble earned a 65.
This meet was the first of the year for the Rams, who are in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Treynor.