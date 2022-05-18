 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS GOLF: Rams end season at regionals

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood girls golf saw its season come to an end on Wednesday at the Class 3A Region 1 meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison. 

The Rams shot a 473 as a team to place 12th overall. 

Faith Weber led the Rams with a score of 104, Sarra Leath shot a 114, Avery Joyce totaled a 119, Katy Plambeck carded a 136, Alyssa Fauble ended with a 144 and Emily Walter shot a 154. 

Humboldt won the meet with a score of 387, 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Sioux Center. Humboldt and Sioux Center qualified for state. 

Humboldt's Nora Carlson finished as the medalist with a score of 80, one stroke better than the runner-up Dani Hurt from LeMars. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert