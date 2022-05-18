GIRLS GOLF: Rams end season at regionals

Glenwood girls golf saw its season come to an end on Wednesday at the Class 3A Region 1 meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.

The Rams shot a 473 as a team to place 12th overall.

Faith Weber led the Rams with a score of 104, Sarra Leath shot a 114, Avery Joyce totaled a 119, Katy Plambeck carded a 136, Alyssa Fauble ended with a 144 and Emily Walter shot a 154.

Humboldt won the meet with a score of 387, 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Sioux Center. Humboldt and Sioux Center qualified for state.

Humboldt's Nora Carlson finished as the medalist with a score of 80, one stroke better than the runner-up Dani Hurt from LeMars.