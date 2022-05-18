GIRLS GOLF: Saintes clinch first state trip

St. Albert girls golf is headed to state for the first time in school history after placing second at the Class 1A Region 2 final at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita on Wednesday.

The Saintes and Sidney were in a tight battle for the final spot at state, but St. Albert edged the Cowgirls by two strokes with a team score of 383.

"It's super exciting," St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. "The senior leadership we have with Lainey Sheffield and Ava Hughes, the work that they put in at this point to be the first ever girls golf team to go to state for St. Albert is a pretty incredible feeling. It takes a village, my assistants, the time they put in at work to help the girls; it's a great moment and a great feeling for these girls for sure."

Klusman felt his team had a shot to have a good day, but it wasn't all smooth sailing on the links.

"After our last performance I really did think we had a chance to win this thing," Klusman said. "The girls were peaking at the right time. Today, we got off to a little bit of a rough start. Nerves have a lot to do with that. When you're playing for a big moment. Once the girls got settled down and just started playing golf they started to shoot better scores and they never gave up.

"They played one shot at a time and it's never so evident that everyone counts when you advance by two strokes. It's a huge learning lesson for the girls that you can't a single shot off. You have to focus on the next shot even if it's bad our out of bounds. You just have to refocus and move forward because every stroke counts."

Ava Hughes led St. Albert with a score of 88 to finish runner-up.

"She's been working really hard on her game and what a great time to shoot a really good score for her," Klusman said. "That obviously helped propel us to advancing."

Lily Krohn shot a 97, Sheffield scored 98, Alexis Narmi carded a 100, Ella Klusman shot a 113 and Kennedy Sanchez finished with a 132.

Sidney's Avery Dowling finished as the medalist with a score of 79 and Akron-Westfield won the meet with a score of 378.

Riverside's Addison Brink also qualified for the state tournament after placing third overall with a score of 89.

"This young lady has worked her hole life at golf," Riverside head coach Mitch Rice said about Brink. "Today her mental game matched her amazing physical game and she did what we knew she could. She shot 43 on the front and struggled a bit after the break.

"We talked about staying aggressive and tried to make her laugh as much as we could. She finished with birdies on the last two holes with a confident grin. She hit a lot of great wedge shots today."

St. Albert and Brink will compete at the Class 1A State Tournament on May 26-27 at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.