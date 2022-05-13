GIRLS GOLF: Saintes headed to regional final

St. Albert girls golf dominated the field at the Class 1A Region 2A meet on Friday at Quail Run Golf Course in Neola to advance to the Region 2 Final on Wednesday at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.

The Saintes shot a 367 as a team, 44 strokes better than the runner-up West Monona.

"Obviously the girls showed up and played really well today," St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said. "That was a really good score. Obviously a great team effort. I'm so proud.

"... It's really important (to start this way). Especially if people are scoreboard watching and they see you post a low number like that, it sometimes can be kind of intimidating. Hopefully we'll be able to take that to the next round. You never know what happens. Just to have the chance to be there and a chance to go to state is pretty special."

Senior Lainey Sheffield finished as the medalist with a career-best score of 89.

"It feels amazing," Sheffield said about winning the meet and her team advancing to the regional finals. "It's something I've always dreamt of doing and I'm so happy I could do that my senior year. ... I think it's good. I think it shows future girls what we can do and what we're capable of.

"... I'm hoping to shoot about what I did today (at regional finals) and just keep clear mind and bring the confidence that I did today into Wednesday. ... I'm so proud of all the girls."

"Lainey has overcome a lot of adversity," Klusman said. "Obviously senior year, there's a lot of emotions there. As a freshman we set our goal to make it to state. We haven't quite been there yet. Golf is a game of struggles sometimes and the early part of the season she wasn't playing her best. These last two rounds, she's really starting to figure it out and that's perfect timing."

Alex Narmi was the runner-up with a score of 91, Ava Hughes carded a 92 to place fourth, Ella Klusman finished with a 95 to take fifth, Lily Krohn shot a 102 to finish 12th and Kennedy Sanchez totaled a 139 to place 35th.

Tri-Center placed fifth as a team with a score of 451.

Natalie Ausdemore led the Trojans and shot a 105 to place 14th, Lilly Thomas carded a 107 to place 18th, Morgan Lockman finished with a 109 to place 23rd, Kim Carlson scored a 130 to take 31st, Lydia Assman tallied a 138 to place 34th and Maddie Wood shot a 143 to place 37th.

"Our team played very well and shot 40 shots better than of conference meet," Tri-Center head coach Brad Huseman said. "I couldn't be happier. ... We've got some really good players coming back and we look forward to the future there. I'll miss the seniors that are leaving us, but they left on a very good note."