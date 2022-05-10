GIRLS GOLF: Saintes third in Hawk 10; Trojans, Cards pick up wins

St. Albert girls golf earned third place in the Hawkeye 10 conference tournament on Monday in Creston after shooting a combined 441.

Atlantic won the team title after defeating Creston in a tiebreaker. Both teams shot a 429.

Glenwood came in ninth with a 486 and Lewis Central took tenth with a 571.

Creston's Maria Groumoutis finished as the medalist with a score of 92 and Red Oak's Adelia Lydon was runner-up with a 95.

Glenwood's Faith Weber shot a 99 to finish in fifth place, St. Albert's Lily Krohn totaled a 104 to earn seventh and St. Albert's Lainey Sheffield earned a medal with a score of 109 to take 12th.

Saintes' Ava Hughes shot a 113, Ella Klusman totaled a 115, Alexis Narmi scored 132 and Kennedy Sanchez carded a 154.

Izzie Livingston led Lewis Central wit ha 120, Sydney Thein shot a 139, Ava Gillett scored a 150 and Kendall Robbins totaled a 165.

Glenwood's Sarra Leath shot a 114, Avery Joyce totaled a 131, Katy Plambeck carded a 142 and Emily Walters finished with a 164.

Tri-Center 224, Underwood 231

Tri-Center girls golf edged out Underwood in a home meet on Monday after Morgan Lockman and Lydia Assman shot better than the third and fourth place golfers from Underwood.

Tri-Center's Lilly Thomas finished as a medalist with a score of 52, Natalie Ausdemore scored a 54, Lockman tallied a 58, Assman shot a 60, Maddie Wood totaled a 69 and Kim Carlson finished with a 72.

Underwood's Mary Stephens finished as the runner-up with a score of 52, Sierra Fox shot a 54, Kailynn Brecher totaled a 64, Lydia Bracker tallied a 64 and Amelia Lorenzen finished with an 81.

Underwood is now 3-13 on the season and Tri-Center is 6-12.

Treynor 191, Missouri Valley 298

Treynor rolled through Missouri Valley at home on Monday with all four scoring golfers outshooting Missouri Valley's top scorer.

Treynor's Brooklyn Currin finished as the medalist with a score of 42, Maddie Lewis earned runner-up with a 46, Andi Pittmann shot a 48, Keely Smith totaled a 55, Grace Alff shot a 68 and Grace Abbott scored 70.

Treynor is now 13-2 on the season.

IKM-Manning 232, Riverside 245

Riverside's Addison Brink earned the medalist spot with a score of 46, but the Bulldogs fell in Monday's road dual.

Brink's teammate McKenna Sick shot a 53, Kia Meek earned a 66, Autumn Bennett finished with an 80, Akia Truney carded a 91 and Molly Jacobs shot a 96.

IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers finished runner-up with a 70.

Riverside is now 6-9 on the season.