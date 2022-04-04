 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS GOLF

GIRLS GOLF: Sick takes gold in Oakland

Riverside golfer Mckenna Sick won the gold medal during a dual meet against Tri-Center on Monday in Oakland, shooting a 49. Her teammate Addie Brink was the runner-up with a 50.

"Good first meet for our girls," Riverside head coach Mitch Rice said. "McKenna and Addison both played well today for the first meet. I have high expectations for those two leading the rest of the girls as the season progresses. The rest of our girls played very well for their first meets and we're looking forward as a team to continue to get better moving on."

Morgan Lockman led Tri-Center with a score of 55 to place third. Lydia Assmann shot a 64, Kyla Corrin carded a 69, Kim Carlson finished with a 74, Maddie Wood tallied a 76, and Emile Sorenson totaled an 83.

Tri-Center is in action next at 4 p.m. on Friday at home against Audubon, and Riverside will golf next at 4 p.m. on April 12 at Logan-Magnolia.

