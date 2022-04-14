GIRLS GOLF: St. Albert wins Shenandoah Invite

St. Albert girls golf won the Shenandoah invite on Thursday, shooting a combined 412.

Senior Lainey Sheffield led the Saintes with a 94 to finish second overall.

Sophomore Alexis Narmi carded a 103, senior Ava Hughes shot a 105, sophomore Lily Krohn totaled a 110, sophomore Ella Klusman finished with a 117 and sophomore Kennedy Sanchez tallied a 141.

Glenwood placed ninth as a team with a 498. Sophomore Avery Joyce led the Rams with a 106, senior Sarra Leath shot a 119, senior Presley Turner totaled a 141, sophomore Jordin Acosta finished with a 142 and sophomore Katy Plambeck finished with a 144.

Lewis Central came in 12th as a team with 544. Junior Maddie Tingley led the Titans with a 113, sophomore Izzie Livingston shot a 137, freshman Ava Gillett totaled a 144, sophomore Sydnie Thein carded a 150, sophomore Zoey Dittmer finished with a 153 and freshman Kendall Robbins shot a 159.

St. Albert will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on April 25 at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs in a triangular against Lewis Central and Glenwood.

Lewis Central plays next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at home in its home invite against Treynor, Thomas Jefferson, Sidney, East Mills and Glenwood.

Glenwood will play next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Harlan.