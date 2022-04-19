GIRLS GOLF: TJ competes at Sioux City tri

Thomas Jefferson girls golf competed in a triangular at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City on Tuesday against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the tri with a team score of 205, West took second with 245 and T.J. placed third with 298.

Chrisha Doss led the Yellow Jackets with a score of 59, Kiley Walton shot a 76, Hannah Tilley carded a 77 and Makenzie Sivard totaled an 86.

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City in a triangular against Sioux City Heelan and Sioux City East.