GIRLS GOLF RECAP

GIRLS GOLF: Weber leads Rams to victory, area golf wrap

Golf graphic
Glenwood girls golf won a home triangular on Monday against Lewis Central and St. Albert after taking the top three spot. 

Glenwood shot a 214 as a team, Lewis Central tallied a 256 and St. Albert didn't post a team score. 

Sophomore Faith Weber was the medalist with a 48, senior Sarra Leath totaled a 53 to finish runner-up and sophomore Avery Joyce placed third with a 54. 

Glenwood senior Alyssa Fauble shot a 59, sophomore Jordin Acosta finished with a 65 and sophomore Katy Plambeck carded a 65. 

Lewis Central sophomore Sydney Thein led the Titans with a 59, junior Maddie Tingley shot a 62, sophomore Izzie Livingston finished with a 62, sophomore Zoey Dittmer tallied a 73 and freshman Kendal Robbins totaled a 76. 

St. Albert senior Lainey Sheffield scored 56 and Emma Wigington shot a 76. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at a quad in Atlantic and St. Albert is in action next at 2:30 p.m. in a match against Abraham Lincoln. 

TJ competes in home tri

Thomas Jefferson senior Chrisha Doss led the Yellow Jackets girls golf team on Monday in a triangular at home, shooting a 58. Sophomore Makenzie Sivard carded an 82. 

LeMars won the tri with a 218 and Sioux City North shot a combined 238. T.J. did not post a team score. 

LeMars' Dani Hurt was the medalist with a 43 and Sioux City North's Avery Beller shot a 46 to finish runner-up. 

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 3 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular at Dodge Riverside Golf Course. 

AL girls compete in Sioux City

Abraham Lincoln girls golf competed at a triangular in Sioux City on Monday against Sioux City Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Heelan won the tri with a 206, Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 209 to place second and A.L. finished third with a 295. 

Freshman Laycie Stark led the Lynx with a 71, freshman Joanna Kern shot a 72, sophomore Estrella Long finished with a 73, sophomore Claire Schoening finished with a 79, freshman Emma Jedlicka tallied an 85 and Reagan Powers tallied an 86. 

Heelan's Anna Fenton shot a 46 to finish as the medalist and Madison Hilts of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Madi Cramer of Heelan shot finished with a 47 to earn runner-up. 

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 3 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular at Dodge Riverside Golf Course. 

Riverside girls defeat East Mills 

Riverside sophomore Addison Brink shot a 40 against East Mills on Monday to earn the medalist spot as the Bulldogs shot a 215. East Mills did not post a team score. 

Senior McKenna Sick shot a 42 to finish runner up, junior Kia Meek finished with a 66 and sophomore Autumn Bennett shot a 67. 

Treynor defeats Audubon 

Treynor junior Brooklynn Currin shot a 44 to lead the Cardinals in a home win on Monday. Treynor shot a 196 as a team and Audubon didn't post a team score. 

Senior Keely Smith finished runner-up with a 47, senior Maddie Lewis tallied a 50, senior Andi Pittmann scored a 55, junior Grace Alff earned a 62 and senior Grace Abbott shot a 75. 

Treynor is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Tri-Center. 

Tri-Center defeats Missouri Valley 

Tri-Center defeated Missouri Valley 244-251 on the road after all the Trojan golfers shot below 70. 

Junior Lily Thomas led Tri-Center with a 59 to finish runner-up, sophomore Natalie Ausdemore carded a 59, senior Lydia Assmann scored a 61, senior Maddie Wood finished with a 65, junior Emile Sorenson earned a 65 and senior Morgan Lockman shot a 69. 

Missouri Valley's Henley Arbaugh finished as the medalist with a 53. 

Underwood falls to IKM-Manning

Underwood fell to IKM-Manning 212-251 at home on Monday. 

IKM-Manning's Kylie Power's led all golfers with a 40 and her teammate Maeve Nielsen finished runner up with a 55. 

Underwood junior Lydia Bracker led the Eagles with a 577, senior Sierra Fox shot a 58, freshman Amelia Lorenzen finished with a 60 and freshman Kailynn Brecher tallied a 76. 

