GIRLS SOCCER: AL clinches share of MRC; Saintes, Trojans win

Abraham Lincoln 16, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer rolled through Sergeant Bluff-Luton, on the road on Tuesday, scoring 16 goals in the first half to win 16-1.

Senior Hannah Schimmer scored six goals, junior Piper McGuire added four, sophomore Liberty Bates finished with three, sophomore Allison Smith added two and senior Abby Evers scored one.

Senior Paige Bracker dished out six assists, Evers finished with four and senior Isabella Cain, Schimmer, Bates and junior Megan Elam all added one.

The victory clinched at least a share of the Missouri River Conference title.

A.L. is now 12-3 on the season.

St. Albert 6, Logan-Magnolia 2

Sophomore Lily Krohn scored a hat trick to lead the Saintes to a victory on the road.

St. Albert led 5-1 after the first half and both teams scored once in the second.

Sophomore Ella Klusman scored two goals, senior Mallory Daley scored once and dished out an assist and junior Anna Helton tallied an assist.

St. Albert is now 7-9 on the season.

Sioux City West 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City West scored a pair of goals in the first half at home to earn the victory against T.J.

The Yellow Jackets are now 6-9 on the season.

Tri-Center 4, Panorama 2

Tri-Center senior Miranda Ring netted a hat trick on the road and senior Marissa Ring dished out two assists.

Junior Brooke Daughenbaugh scored the other goal and sophomore Cienna Sorensen recorded an assist.

Tri-Center is now 11-4 on the season.

Harlan 9, AHSTW 0

Harlan scored four goals in the first half and added five in the second to earn a win at home.

AHSTW is now 0-13 on the season.