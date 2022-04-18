GIRLS SOCCER: AL wins third straight

Class 3A No. 3 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer won its third straight game on Monday, defeating Sioux City West 4-1 at home.

The Lynx opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Liberty Bates found Piper McGuire for the first goal. A.L. scored one more in the first half, but West cut the lead to one on a penalty kick before halftime.

Abraham Lincoln's offense continued to roll in the second half when Hanna Schimmer found Liberty Bates to make the score 3-1. Schimmer found the back of the net with 26 minutes left in the game to stretch the lead to three goals.

The Lynx are now 6-3 on the season and will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Gale Wickersham against Millard North, Nebraska as part of the Thomas Jefferson Invite. A.L. will also play Elkhorn, Nebraska at 6:30 p.m.