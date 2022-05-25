GIRLS SOCCER: Cardinals fly to finals

Treynor girls soccer played one of their best games all year, according to head coach Shane Jacobs on Wednesday in the Class 1A Region 2 semifinal at Gale Wickersham in Council Bluffs.

The Cardinals avenged a loss from earlier in the year, defeating Tri-Center 3-1. Tri-Center won the first game 6-3 on May 4.

“I think that was the best game the team has played all year,” Jacobs said. “They came together. I feel like we held possession 70% of the time and had great opportunities. Defense was just solid. It couldn’t have been better.”

Treynor scored the opening goal of the game, but Tri-Center answered back to tie the game at 1-1 before the end of the first half.

With the wind at their back, Treynor scored two more goals in the second half to move one game away from the state tournament.

Peyton Scott scored one goal, Allie Hauser netted one and Sydne Dotson added one. Hauser’s and Dotson’s goals were the first of their career.

Marissa Ring scored the lone goal for Tri-Center.

“I think it was huge,” Jacobs said about what the victory does for momentum. “We played them. That was our second game. We’ve made a lot of adjustments since then and a little different formation that I think is helping a ton. The girls are excited. I knew they were ready to play from the moment they stepped on the bus.”

Treynor is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Underwood in the regional championship with a spot at state on the line.

Treynor is now 9-3-1 on the season.