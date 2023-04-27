The Glenwood and Harlan soccer teams went across the river to Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium for a Hawkeye 10 battle on a beautiful Thursday afternoon.

Glenwood scored three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game to take early control and never looked back as they beat Harlan 4-1.

“We definitely came out firing and that’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Rams coach Amy Benson said. “We wanted to come out and play with intensity early and play our game and we definitely did that. Once we got that early lead we were able to relax a bit and work on some other things that we’ve been needing to work on in games.

“We knew not to take them lightly after seeing their scoreline over Underwood. We were a bit surprised so we emphasized to not underestimate them and to play our game and get to a fast start.

The Rams needed less than two minutes to score their first goal as Nora Dougherty netted the first goal and took a 1-0 lead. Glenwood wasn’t done yet, as Dougherty scored in the eighth minute, and Molly Williams scored about a minute later to make it a quick 3-0 advantage over the Cyclones.

The 3-0 lead felt good, but the Rams wanted more. Dougherty made it 4-0 with her third goal of the day in the 46th minute, completing the hat trick.

“We played very strong in those first 10 minutes,” Dougherty said. “We just kept making perfect passes and taking good shots. Things slowed down after that, but we capitalized on our early chances.

“We never lost the momentum and we kept getting shots, but it felt good to get the fourth one just to add to the cushion and not have to push as hard.”

The Cyclones did put in a late goal with just 28 seconds left in regulation.

The Rams have now won back-to-back games to push their record back up to 5-5. They’ll look to keep the winning ways going as they host Maryville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Harlan (8-3) 0 1 – 1

Glenwood (5-5) 3 1 – 4