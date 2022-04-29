GIRLS SOCCER: Glenwood defeats St. Albert, girls soccer recap

Glenwood 8, St. Albert 2

Glenwood girls soccer picked up a win at home on Thursday, defeating St. Albert 8-2.

The Rams led 2-1 at halftime before holding the Saintes to one goal in the second half and adding six more goals.

Glenwood junior Nora Dougherty led her team with three goals, junior Alaina Meads scored two goals and junior Ryley Nebel, junior Ashley Aust and freshman Jaylynn Floyd all scored one.

Dougherty dished out two assists and Meads and Floyd recorded one assist. Senior goalkeeper Grace Nightser finished with five saves.

As a team, Glenwood recorded 36 shots, 22 of which were on goal.

St. Albert sophomore Ella Klusman and freshman Kirsten Piskorski were the goal scorers for the Saintes.

St. Albert (5-5) 1 1 -- 2

Glenwood (7-2) 2 6 -- 8

Lewis Central 3, Elkhorn 2

Lewis Central girls soccer picked up a home win on Thursday after scoring two goals in the first half.

The Titans led 2-1 at halftime and both teams scored a goal in the second half.

Senior Hana Daoudi scored two goals for the Titans and freshman Reagan Lea found the back of the net once.

Sophomore Haylee Erickson and freshman Maya Humlicek both dished out one assist.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jemi Cornelison recorded five saves.

As a team, Lewis Central recorded 10 shots, seven of which were on goal.

Elkhorn (8-7) 1 1 -- 2

Lewis Central (9-2) 2 1 -- 3

Treynor 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

Treynor earned its third win of the season on the road on Thursday.

Peyton Scott and Clara Tiegland both betted hat tricks for the Cardinals, Rachel Kinsella added two goals and Sadie Schaaf and Jozie Lewis found the back of the net once.

Tiegland also dished out a team-high two assists and Schaaf and Lewis both recorded one assist.

Treynor is now 3-3-1 on the season.

Missouri Valley 5, AHSTW 1

AHSTW girls soccer fell 5-1 on the road on Thursday. The Lady Reds led 2-0 at halftime and outscored the Vikings 3-1 in the second half.

AHSTW senior Madison Eckmann was the lone goal scorer for her team and sophomore Ella Langer recorded the assist. Junior goalkeeper Bella Canada finished with 14 saves.

Missouri Valley (2-6) 2 3 -- 5

AHSTW (0-9) 0 1 -- 1