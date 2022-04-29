 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS SOCCER RECAP

GIRLS SOCCER: Glenwood defeats St. Albert, girls soccer recap

  • Updated
  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

 Glenwood 8, St. Albert 2

Glenwood girls soccer picked up a win at home on Thursday, defeating St. Albert 8-2. 

The Rams led 2-1 at halftime before holding the Saintes to one goal in the second half and adding six more goals. 

Glenwood junior Nora Dougherty led her team with three goals, junior Alaina Meads scored two goals and junior Ryley Nebel, junior Ashley Aust and freshman Jaylynn Floyd all scored one. 

Dougherty dished out two assists and Meads and Floyd recorded one assist. Senior goalkeeper Grace Nightser finished with five saves. 

As a team, Glenwood recorded 36 shots, 22 of which were on goal. 

St. Albert sophomore Ella Klusman and freshman Kirsten Piskorski were the goal scorers for the Saintes. 

People are also reading…

St. Albert (5-5) 1 1 -- 2

Glenwood (7-2) 2 6 -- 8

 Lewis Central 3, Elkhorn 2

Lewis Central girls soccer picked up a home win on Thursday after scoring two goals in the first half. 

The Titans led 2-1 at halftime and both teams scored a goal in the second half. 

Senior Hana Daoudi scored two goals for the Titans and freshman Reagan Lea found the back of the net once. 

Sophomore Haylee Erickson and freshman Maya Humlicek both dished out one assist. 

Sophomore goalkeeper Jemi Cornelison recorded five saves. 

As a team, Lewis Central recorded 10 shots, seven of which were on goal. 

Elkhorn (8-7) 1 1 -- 2

Lewis Central (9-2) 2 1 -- 3

 Treynor 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

Treynor earned its third win of the season on the road on Thursday. 

Peyton Scott and Clara Tiegland both betted hat tricks for the Cardinals, Rachel Kinsella added two goals and Sadie Schaaf and Jozie Lewis found the back of the net once. 

Tiegland also dished out a team-high two assists and Schaaf and Lewis both recorded one assist. 

Treynor is now 3-3-1 on the season. 

Missouri Valley 5, AHSTW 1

AHSTW girls soccer fell 5-1 on the road on Thursday. The Lady Reds led 2-0 at halftime and outscored the Vikings 3-1 in the second half. 

AHSTW senior Madison Eckmann was the lone goal scorer for her team and sophomore Ella Langer recorded the assist. Junior goalkeeper Bella Canada finished with 14 saves. 

Missouri Valley (2-6) 2 3 -- 5

AHSTW (0-9) 0 1 -- 1

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

GIRLS SOCCER: Ring nets hat trick

Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center earned a 4-1 win over No. 14 St. Albert on Monday in Council Bluffs after senior Marissa Ring netted a hat trick.

Area athletes qualify for state

Ten athletes and 13 relays from the Nonpareil area qualified for the Drake Relays which will take place on Thursday through Sunday in Des Moin…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert