 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS SOCCER: Glenwood stays unbeaten against Harlan

  • 0
Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Class 2A No. 14 Glenwood girls soccer stayed undefeated on Monday night in a game against Harlan at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, winning 2-0 after Nora Dougherty found the back of the net twice.

"We had lots of opportunities to score," Glenwood head coach Amy Benson said. "We did a good job of possessing the ball. I am happy to come away with a win."

The Rams finished with 33 shots, 16 of which were on goal.

Faith Weber contributed with one assist, and Grace Nightser recorded one save in goal.

Glenwood is now 3-0 on the season and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Abraham Lincoln.

Glenwood (3-0) 2 0 -- 2

Harlan (1-2) 0 0 -- 0

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert