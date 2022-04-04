GIRLS SOCCER: Glenwood stays unbeaten against Harlan

Class 2A No. 14 Glenwood girls soccer stayed undefeated on Monday night in a game against Harlan at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, winning 2-0 after Nora Dougherty found the back of the net twice.

"We had lots of opportunities to score," Glenwood head coach Amy Benson said. "We did a good job of possessing the ball. I am happy to come away with a win."

The Rams finished with 33 shots, 16 of which were on goal.

Faith Weber contributed with one assist, and Grace Nightser recorded one save in goal.

Glenwood is now 3-0 on the season and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Abraham Lincoln.

Glenwood (3-0) 2 0 -- 2

Harlan (1-2) 0 0 -- 0