GIRLS SOCCER: Historic Statement! Eagles hold off Cardinals for first-ever state berth

Class 1A No. 6 Underwood girls soccer scored two goals within the first 15 minutes of the first half and allowed Treynor one goal early in the second half to hang on for its first-ever state tournament berth.

Underwood defeated Treynor 2-1 in Underwood in the Class 1A Region 2 Final at home on Thursday.

“History has been made,” Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson said. “This is the biggest crowd I think I’ve ever seen here at Underwood and they got to witness that history and I couldn’t be happier for the girls right now.”

Sophomore Georgia Paulson and freshman Tieler Hull each scored on goal in the first 15 minutes of the contest to put Underwood ahead 2-0 early and set an early tempo. The score would remain that way for the rest of the half, but the Eagles knew their work was far from done.

“We knew if we came out and played at our tempo we’d win this game,” Paulson said “Tieler and I got the goals, but we couldn’t have done this without the team. Our defense played really solid, and we knew that’s what we had to do.”

“It was super important to set the tone right away,” Hull added. “We knew if we didn’t, it would have been harder to get goals later on and win this game. We knew we had to come out and be fierce and let them know we want this just as bad as they do, if not more.”

The Cardinals scored within the first 10 minutes of the second half as Allie Houser netted a 47th-minute goal and had Treynor’s momentum building.

The Cardinals kept firing away and had most of the shots in the second half, but senior goalkeeper Madison Ehrens and the Eagle’s defense stood strong to keep the ball away from the net.

“We knew they were going to get their chances,” Ehrens said. “Even after they scored I knew the best thing was to just keep my head up. Even after that goal, the defense didn’t give up, and the defense held strong and held them off enough.”

The Eagles then took most of the ball possession in the final 10 minutes of the game to let the clock wind down, and the Eagles eventually saw the clock hit zeros and celebrated clinching the program’s first-ever state tournament trip.

“It’s so exciting and thrilling,” Ehrens said. “We knew we had a good chance this year, even now the feeling still hasn’t set in yet. I’m feeling the emotions, but it still feels like a dream.”

“This was our goal all along,” Hull said. “All season long we had this goal in the back of our heads, and it’s amazing to finally be here.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Paulson said. “We’ve worked this whole season for this moment, and I’m just speechless. I’m proud of our team and we deserve this.”

The hard work paid off to make the dream happen for the Eagles. However, Coach Nelson says this moment was years in the making.

“I have to give a huge thanks to the youth soccer coaches and the parents,” he said. “Without them, I would not have the team that I do without them. This win, this moment is for everyone. Everyone has bought into the team identity and this win goes to everyone.”

With the defeat, Treynor ends with a record of 9-4-1 and will graduate three seniors from this year’s team.

The state tournament will be played at Cownie Park in Des Moines. Check back later for matchup info and state tournament pairing soon.

Treynor (9-4-1) 0 1 – 1

Underwood (13-2-1) 2 0 – 2