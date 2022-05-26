GIRLS SOCCER: Humlicek scores winner, gets Titans to state

It took over 93 minutes for either team to find the back of the net, but Lewis Central broke the scoreless tie in overtime of the Class 2A Region 2 championship on Thursday at home when freshman Maya Humlicek found the back of the net to defeat ADM 1-0 in double overtime with seven minutes left on the clock.

Senior Hana Daoudi won the ball from a defender and took a few touches down the field before crossing the ball in front of the net, where Humlicek got one past the goalkeeper.

“It’s amazing,” Humlicek said about the feeling after the game. “I feel like it’s all a team effort and everyone has put so much effort into this team. I think we deserve it so much.”

Lewis Central controlled the ball for the majority of the game and pressured the backline of the Tigers. ADM had a few chances, but the Titans fought off most of the offensive threats.

ADM appeared to break the scoreless tie with 12 minutes left in the game, but the referee raised the flag for offside.

This will be the sixth state tournament in a row that Lewis Central has competed in and the eighth since 2012.

“The feeling is irreplaceable,” Daoudi said about the victory. “This has been a goal we’ve worked for all season. It just feels amazing to accomplish it. Our boys our going to state, so it’s nice that we have both the boys and girls side competing. I’m just excited.”

Head coach Jesse Smith said he was proud of his team’s effort throughout the game.

“It was a full-team effort,” he said. “We were struggling to find that last little pass, but we were able to find it there at the end. Overall it was a great team effort. People coming off the bench and putting in minutes, wither it’s a few minutes here or there, they were all contributing and they were all positive. It was a really well-fought, hard-fought game.”