GIRLS SOCCER: Klusman leads St. Albert over Denison-Schleswig

St. Albert sophomore Ella Klusman scored four goals for the Saintes in a 4-1 win over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday on the road.

She scored the first goal in the 23rd minute from about 40 yards out to give the Saintes a 1-0 lead that would hold through the first half.

"The first half I felt we had the ball on the offensive half, but it was a little rough, a little sloppy," head coach Chris Hughes said. "The second half we came out and gave great effort and started to do some better things and spread things out. We started working the width a lot more and it benefited us and we started capitalizing."

Sophomore Olivia Gardner found her in the 41st minute to stretch the lead to 2-0.

The Monarchs closed the gap to one in the 68th minute, but Klusman stretched the lead to 3-1 with a goal just one minute later after dribbling past a handful of defenders.

Klusman put the finishing touches on the game in the 76th minute when she once again made her way past multiple Monarch defenders before shooting the ball in the back of the net.

"Klusman did a nice job up there," Hughes said. "They had a girl trying to man mark her and Ella dragged her all over the field and made her work and took advantage a few times."

Besides Klusman, Hughes said freshman Ava Wagner and junior Anna Helton are two players that played well.

The win improves St. Albert's record to 3-3, and it will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Tri-Center.

"They're getting better," Hughes said about his team's growth from the start of the season. "... We have a long ways to go but we're working on it."