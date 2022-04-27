GIRLS SOCCER: Klusman scores four in Saintes win, soccer wrap

St. Albert 5, Atlantic 2

St. Albert girls soccer conceded a goal in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday's home game against Atlantic, but sophomore Ella Klusman responded by scoring the next four goals of the game in a 5-2 victory.

The victory was a needed bounce back after the Saintes fell in their last game.

"It was a good rebound from last night," head coach Chris Hughes. "The girls were disappointed in their play last night and came back tonight and honestly fought really hard and worked to improve."

Atlantic scored the opening goal in the sixth minute before Klusman responded five minutes later on a shot from about 30 yards out. She struck again six minutes later from the same distance to give her team the lead.

Klusman scored once more before the end of the half, beating multiple defenders on the dribble, giving the Saintes a 3-1 lead at the half.

Klusman scored her final goal in the 50th minute after beating multiple defenders again. St. Albert's final goal came in the 74th minute when freshman Tyler Tingley found sophomore Olivia Gardner, who put the ball in the back of the net.

Atlantic's final goal came on an own goal in the 75th minute.

Besides Klusman, Hughes said he was impressed with sophomore Katelynn Hendricks and freshman Kirsten Piskorski.

Atlantic (5-3) 1 1 -- 2

St. Albert (5-4) 3 2 -- 5

Lewis Central 14, Creston 0

Lewis Central girls soccer steamrolled through Creston on the road on Tuesday 14-0, with all 14 goals coming in the first half.

Senior Hana Daoudi scored four goals, freshman Makota Knoble put three in the back of the bet and junior Gracie Hays tallied two goals.

Sophomore Jemi Cornelison, senior Natalie Smith, senior Callie Williams, freshman Reagan Lea and freshman Maya Humlicek all scored once.

Daoudi dished out three assists and Hays finished with two assists.

Cornelison, Smith, senior Lillie Wink, sophomore Haylee Erickson, senior Amara Orth and sophomore Isabel McNeal all dished out one assist.

As a team, Lewis Central finished with 32 shots and 31 of which were on goal.

Lewis Central (8-2) 14 0 -- 14

Creston (0-7) 0 0 -- 0

Tri-Center 5, Denison-Schleswig 0

Tri-Center senior Miranda Ring netted a hat trick in a 5-0 win for the Trojans and senior Marissa Ring and junior Rachel Hundtofte both scored once at home.

Miranda and Marissa Ring each dished out two assists and junior Brooke Daughenbaugh dished out one.

Junior goalkeeper Preslie Arbaugh recorded four saves.

Denison-Schleswig (1-5) 0 0 -- 0

Tri-Center (7-4) 2 3 -- 5

Underwood 4, Harlan 0

Underwood held a 1-0 lead at halftime of Tuesday's home game, before finding the back of the net three times in the second half.

Senior goalkeeper Madison Ehrens preserved the shutout with five saves.

Freshman Tieler Hull, freshman Lol Paulson, sophomore Georgia Paulson and sophomore Cassidy Cunningham were the goal scorers for the Eagles.

Freshman Tieler Hull dished out two assists.

Underwood (5-2-1) 1 3 -- 4

Harlan (4-5) 0 0 -- 0