GIRLS SOCCER: Klusman's hat trick gives Saintes first win

Class 1A No. 14 St. Albert girls soccer earned its first win of the season on Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha over Carroll Kuemper after sophomore Ella Klusman netted three goals in a 5-2 win.

The Saintes scored three goals in the first half and held a 3-2 lead going into the halftime break before scoring two in the second half to seal the win.

"Having a couple days off after playing A.L. was good for us to work on a couple things," St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes said. "The girls possessed the ball pretty well today. We still have a lot of growing up to do, but overall there was some nice saves."

Klusman's first goal came just five minutes into the game, and sophomore Paide Sundberg added a second in the 10th minute.

The Knights stormed back to tie the game 2-2 over the next 15 minutes taking advantage of a St. Albert own goal and scoring one of their own.

Klusman grabbed the lead back in the 36th minute to give the Saintes the lead before halftime.

The second half was more of the same for Klusman, who scored in the 60th minute to stretch the lead to two goals, and sophomore Kennedy Sanchez added an insurance goal to make the score 5-2 in the 70th minute.

Klusman also finished with two assists, and sophomore Lily Krohn added two assists.

"(Klusman) was pretty explosive when she had the ball," Hughes said. "She had some nice services and had some nice finishes on the keeper. Nothing really powerful just good placement by her."

St. Albert is now 1-1 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Creston.

"We just have to sure up our passing quite a bit," Hughes said. "We're still putting the ball in the air a little bit. Once we keep the ball on the pitch it'll be beneficial to us, life will be a lot easier.

"Our center mids of Kirsten Piskorski, Olivia Gardner and Lily Krohn really helped control the middle and set the tone today."

St. Albert (1-1) 3 2 -- 5

Kuemper Catholic (0-1) 2 0 -- 2