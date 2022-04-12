GIRLS SOCCER: Lewis Central advances to championship

Class 2A No. 10 Lewis Central girls soccer battled Omaha Mercy and the weather to advance to the championship game of a tournament at Omaha's Tranquility Park on Tuesday, winning 1-0.

The lone goal came in the opening minutes of the game when senior Hanna Daoudi scored on a through ball from junior Gracie Hays.

"The first 20 minutes we played well," head coach Jesse Smith said. "We had decent build up, but with the wind it just kind of picked up and it was hard to play because the wind would just carry it into space. It was just a nightmare as far as wind goes."

Lewis Central is now 5-1 on the season and will play in the championship game at Tranquility Park tomorrow against Omaha South.

Sophomore Isabel McNeal was another standout for the Titans.

"Izzy played great," Smith said. "We kind of had an injury bug popping up on our team right now because we've played so many games back to back. It's kind of been a little bit of a gauntlet. Izzy stepped up and played defensive mid position really well. It's nice to see that because moving on down the road in the season we have other options too."