GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx leap to championship

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer is now one game away from state after defeating Sioux City East 10-0 at home on Tuesday in the Class 3A Region 1 semifinal.

The Lynx led 6-0 at halftime and added four more in the second half.

"We played really well," Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller said. "We're connecting really well right now. We're hitting our peak at the right time. Defense was really stout.

"The offense was clicking. We talked about before the game jumping out early and that's what we did and kind of put it away from there."

Liberty Bates opened the scoring with a goal less than two minutes into the game. Hanna Schimmer found the back of the net in the eighth minute.

Schimmer scored again just eight minutes later and Alli Smith made the score 4-0 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

Schimmer netted a hat trick in the 35th minute and added one more just four minutes later.

Jasmin Martinez Rangel scored the first goal of the second half in the 43rd minute and Liberty Bates scored off a rebound to make it 8-0.

Bates scored her second goal of the game with just under 14 minutes left to play and Schimmer ended the game seven minutes later with her fifth goal.

"All over the board we had some great play," Miller said. "Hanna Schimmer up top was phenomenal. She was hitting it on frame. Liberty Bates was setting things up really well. Jasmin Martinez controlled the midfield and Paige Bracker and our whole backline was doing amazing just shutting down anything they had today."

Abraham Lincoln will play for a spot in the state playoffs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home against the winner of Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West.

"Every game is pressure at this point," Miller said. "It's a pressure to get off the first game but the next one is coming in two days. We're going to have a quality opponent. We're going to be ready. The pressure is there, but I think this team really thrives under pressure."