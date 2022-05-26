 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS SOCCER

GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx leap to state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer took an early lead and never looked back the Class 3A Region 1 Championship game at home on Thursday in a 6-1 win.

Sophomore Liberty Bates opened the scoring in the fifth minute scoring off an assist from senior Hannah Schimmer. Senior Abby Evers scored the second goal less than one minute later. Finally, freshman Aubrey McCumber scored with four minutes left in the first half to give the Lynx a 3-0 lead by halftime.

Piper McGuire started the scoring in the second half with a goal in the 43rd minute. Schimmer scored a goal of her own two minutes later, giving A.L. a 5-0 lead.

Sioux City West scored their lone goal in the 52nd minute.

McGuire scored her scored goal of the game in the 63rd minute to give the Lynx a 6-1 victory.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

DES MOINES — It’s been 48 years since the last time Lewis Central boys track won a state championship in a relay. But, the wait is finally ove…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic critical Of Wimbledon’s Russian and Belarusian player ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert