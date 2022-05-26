GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx leap to state tournament

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer took an early lead and never looked back the Class 3A Region 1 Championship game at home on Thursday in a 6-1 win.

Sophomore Liberty Bates opened the scoring in the fifth minute scoring off an assist from senior Hannah Schimmer. Senior Abby Evers scored the second goal less than one minute later. Finally, freshman Aubrey McCumber scored with four minutes left in the first half to give the Lynx a 3-0 lead by halftime.

Piper McGuire started the scoring in the second half with a goal in the 43rd minute. Schimmer scored a goal of her own two minutes later, giving A.L. a 5-0 lead.

Sioux City West scored their lone goal in the 52nd minute.

McGuire scored her scored goal of the game in the 63rd minute to give the Lynx a 6-1 victory.